‘I killed her:’ New video, 911 calls reveal full extent of Sycamore Twp. crime spree

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - The man police say killed 30-year-old Ire Johnson at her condominium complex on Monday can be heard in a dramatic 911 call confessing to the shooting.
New surveillance video also shows what led up to the incident, including Johnson’s two attempts at running away before the man shoots her multiple times.
Authorities have not named the suspect, who the sheriff’s office says broke into Johnson’s Sycamore Township condo through the back door around 4 p.m.
Neighbors say Johnson and the suspect were involved in a relationship. Authorities have not confirmed this.
Surveillance video provided to FOX19 NOW shows Johnson run outside her residence trailed by the suspect. The two appear to get into a struggle before the suspect drags Johnson back inside.
The video shows Johnson run outside a second time, again pursued by the suspect. That’s when he shoots her.
Said Johnson’s neighbor, Rose Dryer, “When I looked out at first, I just kind of saw people standing in one spot. [...] She was wearing a white shirt, so it was pretty easy to notice, once you noticed everyone starting down at the ground, and I could see her whole upper half just lying there.”
One of three neighbors who called 911 to report the shooting reported Johnson had been shot at least once in the arm and at least once in the head. The caller applied pressure to Johnson’s wounds as she lay gasping beside a tree.
Immediately after the shooting, the suspect ran to his car, but he couldn’t get it started. From there, he went to the 6000 block of Euclid Road, where he stole a Honda Odyssey at gunpoint, authorities say.
The suspect then drove to his house in the 6900 block of Home Avenue and set it on fire.
One of two 911 callers on Home Avenue identifies himself as a retired firefighter. He told the 911 operater he heard what he thought at first was a gas explosion. The fire continues in the home with small pops and explosions during the call.
The caller comes upon the suspect, saying he’s “burnt pretty bad” but “still breathing.” The caller then asks the man what had blown up.
“I killed her,” the suspect replies, once naming Johnson.
The suspect then tries to go back in the house. “He may think there’s people in there,” the caller says, though the home was later revealed to be vacant.
Moments later, the suspect gets back in the stolen car, which the caller says has two flat tires, and tries to leave.
Then the caller comments, “There’s money all over the street here.”
The suspect is in critical condition as of Tuesday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.
