Lebanon council member resigns over abortion proposal, partisan climate

“After a young black man was verbally accosted downtown last year, we had multiple citizens come to the podium and share stories of how they or their family members have been treated in this community. Stories of how they fear for their safety due to the color of their sin, some who moved away from this community due to real or perceived threats. Council member Monroe and I worked together with a core group to establish a Human Relations Commission in which residents would work to build a better community. but the other five members felt it would best be handled by churches and non-profit groups, or would be included in future city plans. They did nothing to help an immediate need that had been laced right in front of our eyes.