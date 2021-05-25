2M Kentuckians have received at least first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, Beshear says

FRANKFORT, Ky. - Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday that 2,006,742 people have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Kentucky.
“When you look at this, it is just a miracle,” Beshear said. “Fifteen months after the first case of COVID-19 in Kentucky, not only do we have effective vaccines, but we have 2 million people vaccinated. It’s really exciting.”
The governor also noted Moderna announced its COVID-19 vaccine is 100% effective in a study of adolescents ages 12 to 17.
The company said it plans to ask the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to expand the emergency use of its vaccine for this age group early next month. If approved, it would be the second COVID-19 vaccine available for this age group, as Pfizer’s vaccine has already been approved for ages 12 and older.
Finally, Beshear said this week, he renewed the executive order prohibiting price gouging.
Case Information As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 25, the governor reported the following COVID-19 numbers:
People vaccinated in Kentucky (have received at least one dose): 2,006,742
New cases: 580 Positivity rate: 2.52%
For more information on cases and hospital capacity, see the full daily COVID-19 report.
The top five counties by percent of residents vaccinated are Woodford (60%), Franklin (58%), Fayette (57%), Scott (50%) and Boone (50%).
The bottom five counties by percent of residents vaccinated are Christian (19%), Spencer (19%), Ballard (21%), McCreary (22%) and Lewis (22%).
State Correctional Facilities In-Person Visitation Update Gov. Beshear said as of Tuesday, 76% of adult inmates housed in state custody have been vaccinated. In-person visitation will resume at all Department of Corrections (DOC) state prisons and Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) facilities the week of June 20. Visitors must schedule in advance.
Additional information and contact information for scheduling visits will be posted to the Department of Corrections’ and Department of Juvenile Justice’s websites on June 4.
These in-person visitation guidelines only apply to DOC’s 14 state prisons and not county jails.
More Information To see all vaccination sites and free transportation options to and from vaccination appointments, visit vaccine.ky.gov. To see a list of vaccination sites that have openings this week, visit vaccinemap.ky.gov.
If Kentuckians have questions, they should call the state’s COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline, 855-598-2246 or TTY 855-326-4654 (for deaf or hard-of-hearing Kentuckians).
For detailed information on COVID-19 vaccinations and more, visit kycovid19.ky.gov.
