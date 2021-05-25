Middletown takes on 2-year, $51M infrastructure project

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (FOX19) - Work is underway in Middletown where they’re putting more than $50 million into an infrastructure project.
“The one complaint everyone has always had is fix our roads,” Mayor Nicole Condrey said.
Middletown city leaders say roads are one of the biggest issues their residents are worried about and they’ve decided to address it.
“Nobody wants to pay additional taxes but we also had to come to the realization that the tooth fairy was not coming with $150 million to fix our city roads,” Vice Mayor Joe Mulligan said.
“The citizens cared enough about this, they said ‘look we’re going to add one-quarter of 1% to our income tax for a 10-year period. We’ll devote every dollar of that to making this roadwork happen,” Middletown City Manager Jim Palenick said.
That influx of cash amounts to $31 million to change one-third of Middletown streets.
“We wanted to get this done quickly because we knew inflation would eat away a lot of the value of this,” Palenick said.
With the scale of work being done in a short period of time, the project has the potential to turn into another large-scale project down the road when the roads all need repairs at the same time later on.
“The fact of us having a really good start on this and having so many of our roads in great shape will allow us to effectively plan a lot better in the future so that we don’t necessarily have to do it all at once again,” Palenick said.
Middletown says in addition to the quarter of a percent of income tax, their normal roads budget and grants will cover the cost for the changes.
