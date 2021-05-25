Nine CPS schools make COVID-19 vaccine available to students

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Nine Cincinnati Public Schools are offering students a chance to get the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday.
Students will be able to get the Pfizer vaccine at clinics set up in the classrooms, auditoriums, and libraries of CPS schools.
Here are the nine CPS school offering the vaccine Tuesday:
- Clark Montessori
- Hughes
- Lighthouse School
- Oyler School
- School for Creative and Performing Arts
- Spencer Center
- Taft
- Virtual HS in the West End
- Withrow
The second dose will be administered on June 14.
For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine, click here.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.