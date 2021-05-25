Ovation site construction continues in Newport including new flood wall

NEWPORT, Ky. (FOX19) - If you’ve been to Newport lately you may have noticed construction between the river and the new concert venue, Ovation.
It’s the beginning of the next phase of construction at the Ovation project. The flood wall will actually help connect the mixed-use development to the riverfront.
In Newport, at the site of Ovation, they have already completed Phase I which includes that concert venue. Concerts will begin there this fall.
Phase II starts with the levee wall. The parking garage will be built against the levee wall and the development will be on top of that.
“Our vision for Ovation has always been to connect the community to the riverfront,” says Corporex Senior Development Associate Eric Buck.
From the Sky FOX19 NOW Drone, you can see a large gap between the 1,600 foot long, 30-foot tall concrete flood wall being constructed and the earthen flood wall already in place.
“We’re back filling the area between our wall that we’re constructing and the earthen wall with a high-density foam material,” explains Corporex Vice President of Construction Alan Bogart, “Which has been highly coordinated with the Army Corps of Engineers and it’s really a leading-edge design.”
The flood wall is the beginning of the next phase in the 25-acre project between the concert venue and the confluence of the Licking and Ohio Rivers.
The newly complete concert and event space is only the beginning of this multi-year development.
“The music venue was the catalyst,” explains Buck, “It’s going to bring 300,000-400,000 people down here annually.”
Construction will soon begin on 1,000 residential spaces including 88 riverfront condos, a parking garage, retail and dining. Next to the concert venue on the other side of Route 8 will be office space and a hotel.
“Not only will people who are living and working and visiting Ovation be able to enjoy the skyline of the city of Cincinnati,” Buck continues, “But also it connects them directly to the riverfront.”
Why do you think this is the place to be and why do you think people are going to come here and live, work, play?
“I think people are going to come to Ovation because it’s going to provide a very unique environment where people can have high-end retail, high-end restaurants, luxury living and have a smooth interface to the river and the riverfront park and everything that has to offer,” answers Bogart.
This entire project won’t be complete for a couple of years. However, they will begin selling the luxury condos in mid-summer.
