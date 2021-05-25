Pedestrian critically injured in Walnut Hills crash, police say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A woman is in critical condition Tuesday night after police say she was hit by a vehicle in Walnut Hills.
The crash occurred in the 2600 block of Melrose Avenue at around 3:25 p.m.
Cincinnati police say the woman was walking when she was hit by an unknown person driving a white four-door pickup truck southbound. Police did not clarify whether the woman was in the road at the time.
The victim sustained serious injuries the crash and was transported by the Cincinnati Fire Department to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Police have yet to determine the woman’s identity.
They did not describe the crash as a “hit-skip” in the provided statement.
Excessive speed and alcohol are unknown as factors in the crash at this time.
Any witnesses are urged to contact CPD’s Traffic Unit at 513.352.2514.
