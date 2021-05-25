Police identify victim in fatal South Fairmount shooting

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police say a man shot in South Fairmount on Sunday has died from his injuries.
Officers located the victim in the 1000 block of Queen City Avenue around 7:35 a.m. while responding to a report of an injured person.
Keith Hoersting, 40, was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries on Monday, police say.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (513) 352-3542.
