2 former students charged after Butler Co. high school found covered in graffiti

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Two former Ross High School students have been charged in connection with vandalism that left the school covered with graffiti Monday morning, according to a police report.
The extent of the charges are unknown at this time.
The spray-paint graffiti happened sometime overnight Sunday.
The vandals spray-painted profanity and at least one racial slur around the building.
Students and parents arrived Monday morning to find the messages, including the words “kill or be killed,” written on the sidewalk out front.
Ross Superintendent Chad Konkle confirmed the vandalism. He put out a statement Monday that reads:
“The administration of Ross Local School District became aware of vandalism to Ross High School early this morning. We are unable to discuss further details as the Ross Township Police are currently investigating the matter.”
Ross Township Maintenance Supervisor Paul Bulach said it’ll cost approximately $600 to replace signs and $2,000 to clean the sidewalks.
According to the police report, both students confessed to being a part of the vandalism and gave written statements on their involvement.
The report states the students who were charged graduated this year.
