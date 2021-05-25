Tuesday’s temps expected to reach the 90s

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - With temperatures reaching into the 90s, Tuesday could be the warmest day of 2021 so far.
Morning temps will be around 63 degrees by 7 a.m. and will steadily rise through the day.
Tuesday will be dry and humid before rain chances start Wednesday, according to the FOX19 First Alert Weather Team.
Wednesday and Thursday will be almost sultry.
Look for scattered showers and a few thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon, dry Thursday, and then more rain chances Friday.
