VIDEO: Blue Ash firefighters rescue man from nursing home fire

BLUE ASH, Ohio (FOX19) - Blue Ash Firefighters rescued a resident from a fire with the help of nursing home staff members on Friday, May 21.
The fire happened in a room at the Cooper Trace Skilled Nursing Facility in the 4900 block of Cooper Road in Blue Ash.
Prince Jefferson, Brianna Underwood, and Nitia Martin broke the window to the man’s room, which provided access for firefighters to enter, according to Blue Ash Fire officials.
Firefighter and paramedic Scott Reed entered the window and lifted the man through the window to Firefighter and EMT Sam Daggett.
Reed then exited the window and carried the man to a waiting ambulance.
The man, estimated to be in his seventies, was transported to University Hospital.
His condition has not been released.
The facility was evacuated while Blue Ash Fire crews put out the fire.
According to the department, the fire was contained to one room.
Several residents were displaced due to water damage caused by the activation of the sprinkler system and moved to other rooms within the facility.
No one else was injured.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
