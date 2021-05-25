Woman killed during Hamilton County crime spree identified

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - The victim of Monday’s shooting in the 7700 block of Montgomery Road was identified as 30-year-old Ire Johnson, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.
Johnson’s death was the start of a deadly crime spree Monday afternoon.
The suspect in the shooting drove to an apartment on Montgomery Road, where Johnson, who was known to the suspect, lived.
According to Hamilton County Sheriff Chermaine McGuffey, Johnson tried to get away after the suspect broke into the apartment. As she ran out, the suspect ran after and fatally shot her.
The suspect, who has yet to be identified, then ran from the scene and went to the 6000 block of Euclid, where he stole a vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.
According to McGuffey, the man forced two people out of the van at gunpoint.
From there, the suspect drove to his home in the 6900 block of Home Avenue and set it on fire. No one else was inside the home at the time, authorities say.
Nearby resident Kellie O’Moore says the incident produced an explosion and that afterward, a neighbor found the suspect on fire, rolling on his porch, imploring the neighbor to “Kill him.”
The neighbor would extinguish the flames on the suspect, O’Moore says.
Now, according to the sheriff’s office, the suspect is in custody.
