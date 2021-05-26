Amazon to begin hiring for its Amazon Air hub at CVG

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Amazon is officially hiring at its Amazon Air hub at CVG and will create more than 2,000 new, full-time positions at the facility.
Amazon broke ground for the facility in the spring of 2019.
“Amazon is helping build a better Kentucky, today and for the long-term. In creating thousands of jobs in Northern Kentucky offering health insurance, paid maternity and paternity leave, employee skills development and many other benefits, Amazon is creating career opportunities that extend well into the future,” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said in a news release. “Demand for air cargo services continues to make Kentucky a top location for manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers needing fast and reliable access to global markets. We value Amazon’s longstanding partnership and look forward to the success of its Amazon Air cargo hub at CVG.”
All Amazon employees at this site, full-time or part-time, will receive a $17.50/hour minimum wage and comprehensive benefits, and a sign-on bonus of up to $2,000.
Amazon Air’s hub, which is located on the south side of the airport campus, will open later this year.
Job candidates must be 18 years or older, have a valid driver’s license and have a high school diploma or equivalent to be considered.
All interested candidates can learn more and apply online.
