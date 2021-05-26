Amazon to begin hiring for its Amazon Air hub at CVG

“Amazon is helping build a better Kentucky, today and for the long-term. In creating thousands of jobs in Northern Kentucky offering health insurance, paid maternity and paternity leave, employee skills development and many other benefits, Amazon is creating career opportunities that extend well into the future,” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said in a news release. “Demand for air cargo services continues to make Kentucky a top location for manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers needing fast and reliable access to global markets. We value Amazon’s longstanding partnership and look forward to the success of its Amazon Air cargo hub at CVG.”