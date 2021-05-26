Butler County Sheriff’s Office no longer accepting ICE detainees

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainees will no longer be accepted at the Butler County Jail, Sheriff Richard Jones announced Wednesday.
The contract between ICE and Butler County is terminated, effective immediately.
Sheriff Jones says he fears more ICE detainees will come through his jail and then be released into the community on a “technicality.”
“With the crisis at the border getting worse, it concerns me that the feds will ship detainees to my facility, then release them to the streets of my community under some technicality,” Sheriff Jones said.
The sheriff says it is better to end the arrangement now rather than letting that happen.
“Unlike the current administration, I’m still a firm believer that our government should strictly enforce the immigration laws, and I will continue to promote that stance at every opportunity,” the sheriff stated.
The Butler County Sheriff’s Office has been in a contract with ICE and Homeland Security since around 2003. The sheriff’s office says the contract allowed them to house immigrants while awaiting immigration hearings.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.