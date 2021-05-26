Cincinnati City Council to hear motion to suspend Wendell Young

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati City Council is scheduled to hear a motion Wednesday afternoon to suspend Council Member Wendell Young.
An amendment to the city charter introduced by Council Member Betsy Sundermann which was passed by voters on May 4, allows council to suspend a member if that member is indicted for a state or federal felony related to their official council duties.
Seven “yes” votes will be needed to suspend Young.
He may speak before the vote but Young may not vote on the motion, according to the charter amendment.
Young was indicted April 15 by a Hamilton County grand jury on a felony tampering with records charge.
“At some point between January 3, 2018, and October 16, 2018, Young knowingly and with the purpose to defraud, destroyed text messages that belonged to a government entity,” Special Prosecutor Patrick J. Hanley said in a news release.
“The grand jury has decided that probable cause exists that Councilman Young has committed a violation of the law, tampering with records. It is my intention of taking that charge into court and establishing he is guilty of that offense beyond a reasonable doubt.”
If convicted, Young faces a maximum punishment of three years in prison.
Young, 75, a Democrat has served on council since 2010.
Earlier this week, Council Member Christopher Smitherman asked the Ohio Ethics Commission to decide whether council members Greg Landsman and Chris Seelbach have conflicts of interest arising from their status as co-defendants in Young’s case.
“While it may not [be] a pecuniary interest,” he wrote on Monday, “it is an interest nonetheless and appears to be, at a minimum, a positional conflict.”
Smitherman argues Seelbach has an additional conflict of interest in that Young, per the city charter, has selected Seelbach to appoint Young’s successor.
If the ethics commission should rule that Landsman and Seelbach do have a conflict of interest, council will not have enough votes to suspend Young, but it’s unclear if that will take place in time for Wednesday’s vote.
