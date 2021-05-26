Colerain police issue critical missing alert for woman

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Colerain police are trying to locate a missing 18-year-old.
They say Patrice Hill was last seen in the area of Loralinda and Arborwood drives
Hill is 5-feet-tall and weighs 171 pounds
Police say she was last seen wearing a black bubble coat with a pink shirt underneath and black tight pants.
Her hair was in a messy bun on the top of her head.
Hill may be on foot or riding a bicycle.
If you see her, call Colerain police or 911.
