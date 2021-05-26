Colerain police issue critical missing alert for woman

Colerain police issue critical missing alert for woman
Colerain Police say Patrice Hill, 18, was last seen in the area of Loralinda and Arborwood avenues (Source: Colerain police)
By FOX19 Digital Staff | May 26, 2021 at 10:24 AM EDT - Updated May 26 at 10:24 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Colerain police are trying to locate a missing 18-year-old.

They say Patrice Hill was last seen in the area of Loralinda and Arborwood drives

Hill is 5-feet-tall and weighs 171 pounds

Police say she was last seen wearing a black bubble coat with a pink shirt underneath and black tight pants.

Her hair was in a messy bun on the top of her head.

Hill may be on foot or riding a bicycle.

If you see her, call Colerain police or 911.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.