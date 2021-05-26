Deters outraged after domestic abuser cuts ankle monitor on 3rd bond release

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Police are looking for a man recently convicted of domestic violence whom they say cut off his electronic ankle monitor.
Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters describes the search as a warning sign of a much larger problem in the criminal justice system.
Vanton Foster was convicted of domestic violence on May 14. It’s his second conviction on domestic violence charges.
Hamilton County Judge Jennifer Branch set bail for Foster until his sentencing hearing, and Foster bonded out. That’s something Deters says should not have happened.
“If you’re predisposed to believe everybody should be out on bond, then you’re going to have this kind of result,” the prosecutor said.
Court document show Foster was accused of hitting and pushing the mother of his child in December 2020. An initial bail amount was set, and he was able to bond out.
As conditions of his release, the first judge in his case ordered him to wear an ankle monitor and not to go within two miles of the victim’s home. His bond was eventually revoked for violating those conditions four times.
Branch took over the case following her election.
In February, Foster asked to be let out on bond again, arguing the two-mile radius was hard to avoid because it included interstates.
Branch let him out on bond with an ankle monitor. She would revoke his bond on March 15 for violating the two-mile radius four more times. Police would not arrest him until April 10, when they pulled him over for suspected OVI.
Foster bonded out again, but this time he was confined to house arrest.
Authorities accused him of assaulting a separate woman on May 12.
On May 14, Branch found him guilty of his original domestic violence charge from December 2020.
Transcripts from the courtroom show the prosecutor wanted to keep Foster in jail until his sentencing hearing because of the May 12 allegation. Branch declined, saying people are innocent until proven guilty. Foster bonded out with an ankle monitor.
The prosecutor’s office says Foster cut off his ankle monitor on Monday, days before his June sentencing hearing.
“The guy’s found guilty,” Deters said. “He’s probably going to jail. He’s not an idiot. He knows that, and he’s out on [electronic monitoring.] He’s going to split. Wouldn’t you split?”
Deters disagrees with the multiple occasions where Branch’s decision to let Foster bond out.
“I’m sure she’s doing her best,” he said. “But all I can figure is she’s never dealt with this kind of offender before as a judge.”
Deters says Hamilton County judges are inexperienced overall since the 2020 election.
“We’ve got a bench that has a grand total of three years experience, and when you have that level of inexperience on the bench, you’re going to have problems like this.”
The prosecutor argues it’s a growing problem countrywide.
“This is going to be a story for years to come,” he said.
Deters also warns “tragic cases” are in store if judges don’t start making different decisions on setting bails.
FOX19 NOW reached out to Branch and were told the judge’s rationale was laid out in the court transcripts.
