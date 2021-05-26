Family displaced after Groesbeck house fire

GROESBECK, Ohio (FOX19) - A fire at a home in Groesbeck left a family of six displaced early Wednesday morning.
At approximately 3 a.m., units of the Colerain Township Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the 8000 block of Chesswood Dr. for the report of a working structure fire.
The first arriving unit found heavy smoke and flames coming from the front of a single-family dwelling.
All occupants, including two adults and four children, made it out of the home safely.
Crews said, unfortunately, only one of the family’s two dogs survived the fire.
The fire is believed to have initiated in the main living area of the home and the fire remains under investigation by the Colerain Fire Investigation Unit.
Damage was set at $40,000.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.