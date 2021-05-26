Cincinnati family seeking justice after losing second relative to gun violence

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Cincinnati family is facing yet another tragedy after losing a second loved one to gun violence.
According to Cincinnati Police, Terrance Owensby, 41, was shot in the chest near Ohio and W. McMicken Avenue around 3 p.m. on Tuesday. They said he died soon after at the hospital.
Owensby’s relatives say he had just gotten off of a bus nearby and was on his way to work when it happened.
“It was hard. It was like someone snatching a Band-Aid off because it happened before,” Alison Turner, Owensby’s sister, said. “No one wants the call saying their siblings or a loved one passed away, by gun violence especially.”
Owensby leaves behind a son, siblings, parents and numerous other family members who loved him. They described him as loving and kind.
They gathered at the site of the shooting on Wednesday to put up balloons, pictures and candles.
“Terrence was a funny guy,” Turner said. “He went to work, came home. He rode his bike. He went to the park.”
Owensby’s loved ones are not strangers to tragedy. Terrance Owensby’s brother, Justin Owensby, was murdered in 2013 in a case that remains unsolved.
Their cousin, Roger Owensby Jr., died during a struggle with police in 2000.
“We have to pull together and be there for each other. With all strength and all God’s will, we will get through it again,” Regina Owensby, Terrance Owensby’s aunt, said.
Those closest to Owensby said they are prepared to pursue justice.
“We want someone to be held accountable for it. We don’t want him to be on a poster with an unsolved murder. We want justice for my nephew,” Regina said.
Cincinnati police have not released any information about a possible suspect in Owensby’s case.
Anyone who knows something about his case or his brother Justin Owensby’s case is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.
