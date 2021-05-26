Florida Georgia Line returning to Riverbend in September

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Florida Georgia Line are returning to Riverbend this fall with their I Love My Country Tour 2021.
Tickets go on sale to the public beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, June 4 at Riverbend.org and Ticketmaster.com.
“Touring is back, y’all! This is the longest we’ve gone without being on the road, and we’ve been counting down the days until we can finally say – we’re going on tour! Thank you to our fans for all of your support with our new music over the past year, we truly can’t wait to bring these tunes to the stage,” FGL’s Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley shared in a news release. “We’re excited to see your faces, feel the energy, and bring some good vibes to your city this fall. Let’s make some new memories.”
The concert is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 20.
Openers are Russell Dickerson plus Lauren Alaina and Redferrin.
FGL’s fan club, FGL Lifers, has first access to presale tickets on Friday, May 28 at 10 a.m.
