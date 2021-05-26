Hamilton City Council to vote on redevelopment projects along High Street

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Hamilton City Council will vote Wednesday night on whether to advance a redevelopment on the city’s busiest roadway.
The properties slated for redevelopment into new retail spaces are located along High Street.
Currently the buildings are boarded-up, presenting passersby and visitors with uninviting eyesores along Hamilton’s main thoroughfare. A public-private partnership would rehabilitate them.
“There has been some blight on that corner that the city has worked to address over the last couple of years,” said Brandon Saurber, director of neighborhood development.
This is one of many redevelopment projects for the city in the last 10 years, projects that have picked up pace as the Spooky Nook sports facility nears completion.
“We go back a decade ago in the city of Hamilton, and you saw a lot of dark windows driving through downtown, and I think that sets a perception of a community,” Saurber said. “For those of us who have lived here our whole lives like myself, we know that that doesn’t represent who we are.”
Whether it’s visitors coming to watch their kids compete or Tri-State residents looking to visit, city leaders want to clean up the major roads in the city.
“I think these have been very strategic investments into these corridors, as just saying, there’s life here again,” Saurber said.
Council is expected to approve the redevelopment of one of the High Street buildings Wednesday. The next will go for approval next month.
“We didn’t get here overnight,” Saurber said. “We’ve got a long way to go, and projects like this, and developments like this, along these key corridors, is just another step.”
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.