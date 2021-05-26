Jury trial delayed for man charged in West Chester quadruple homicide

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (FOX19) - Gurpreet Singh’s trial for a quadruple homicide has been delayed till Oct. 3, 2022.
The defense requested the delay because there have been delays getting things they need from his home country due to COVID-19 restrictions, according to Singh’s attorney.
Singh, 38, is accused of killing his wife, her parents, and her aunt at the Lakefront at West Chester apartment complex in April 2019.
He faces four counts of aggravated murder.
With specifications of using a firearm and killing two or more persons, Singh could face the death penalty if convicted.
Singh has pleaded not guilty and is being held without bond at the Butler County Jail.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.