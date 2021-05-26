Suspect dies after deadly Sycamore Township crime spree

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey said Brad Farmer, the suspect accused of killing a woman and setting himself and his home on fire, has died.
Around 4 p.m. Monday, Farmer broke into the home of 30-year-old Ire Johnson on Montgomery Road.
Johnson tried running away but was shot and killed by Farmer, according to the sheriff’s office.
Farmer then ran from the scene and went to the 6000 block of Euclid Road where he stole a Honda Odyssey at gunpoint, the sheriff’s office said.
From there, Farmer drove to his house in the 6900 block of Home Avenue where he doused himself with gasoline, the sheriff said.
Farmer then set himself and the home on fire.
He ran out of the home and a neighbor rendered aid to him.
Farmer was severely burned. No one else was inside the home at the time, authorities say.
He died sometime Wednesday morning, the sheriff said.
