Man convicted of murder for 2021 South Fairmount shooting

Police were at the scene of a deadly shooting in South Fairmont on May 20.
Police were at the scene of a deadly shooting in South Fairmont on May 20.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Hamilton County jury convicted a man of murder for a 2021 shooting.

Rogerick Mitchell was 33 at the time he was arrested on May 26 for the murder of 40-year-old Daniel Johnson.

Mitchell was arrested six days after the shooting in South Fairmount.

Officers responded to the 1500 block of Queen City Avenue around 7:45 p.m. for a report of a shooting. Johnson was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He died later at the hospital.

On Wednesday, Mitchell was convicted of murder, felonious assault, tampering with evidence, and a weapons charge, according to a Hamilton County Court official.

He will be sentenced on Aug. 17.

