Convicted murderer sentenced to 25 to life for 2021 South Fairmount shooting

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A judge sentenced a convicted murderer to 25 years to life in prison for a 2021 South Fairmount shooting.

Rogerick Mitchell was 33 at the time he was arrested on May 26, 2021, for the murder of 40-year-old Daniel Johnson.

On May 20, 2021, Cincinnati officers responded to the 1500 block of Queen City Avenue around 7:45 p.m. for a report of a shooting. Johnson was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He died later at the hospital.

A little more than a year after Johnson’s death, Mitchell was convicted of murder, felonious assault, tampering with evidence, and a weapons charge, according to a Hamilton County Court official.

