Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Convicted murderer sentenced to 25 to life for 2021 South Fairmount shooting

Police were at the scene of a deadly shooting in South Fairmont on May 20.
Police were at the scene of a deadly shooting in South Fairmont on May 20.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A judge sentenced a convicted murderer to 25 years to life in prison for a 2021 South Fairmount shooting.

Rogerick Mitchell was 33 at the time he was arrested on May 26, 2021, for the murder of 40-year-old Daniel Johnson.

On May 20, 2021, Cincinnati officers responded to the 1500 block of Queen City Avenue around 7:45 p.m. for a report of a shooting. Johnson was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He died later at the hospital.

A little more than a year after Johnson’s death, Mitchell was convicted of murder, felonious assault, tampering with evidence, and a weapons charge, according to a Hamilton County Court official.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police contact family of missing woman after remains found in Colerain Township
Police speak with family of missing woman after remains found in Colerain
A spectator at the Cincinnati Western and Southern Open in Mason, Ohio wears a Ukrainian flag...
W&S Open officials threatened to call police on woman draped in Ukrainian flag
Two people are facing Public Indecency charges for allegedly having sex on the Giant Wheel at...
Police: Two arrested for sex on Cedar Point ride
Some retired rides at King's Island include the Son of Beast, The Bat, and King Cobra.
Top 10 retired Kings Island rides we miss the most on National Roller Coaster Day
Halemaluhia Place in Maili.
Couple finds out they own a road by getting $18,000 power bill for streetlights

Latest News

Skylar Richardson, who was found guilty of abuse of a corpse in September 2021 and sentenced to...
Skylar Richardson asks to have her court record sealed
Federal law prevents Ohio from enforcing law against trains blocking crossings
Shawn Lattimore is accused of trafficking enough fentanyl to level a third of the Tri-State.
Tri-State drug trafficker in custody after months on the run
Woman Going Viral for Impromptu Karaoke Performance
Woman Going Viral for Impromptu Karaoke Performance