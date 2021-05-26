Man to receive new trial on murder, felonious assault convictions: court docs

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WXIX) - A man who was convicted in connection with a 2021 murder in South Fairmount will receive a new trial, according to the First District Court of Appeals.

Rogerick Mitchell was arrested on May 26 for the fatal shooting of 40-year-old Daniel Johnson, according to Cincinnati Police.

Court documents say an argument led to weapons being drawn and Mitchell shot Johnson twice.

In August 2022, Judge Judy Leubbers sentenced Mitchell to 25 years to life in prison.

Mitchell told Judge Leubbers that Johnson stabbed him, and out of fear, he shot the 40-year-old.

“He stabbed me, and I do apologize that he lost his life because nobody deserves to die,” Mitchell said in court. “But in that moment, I didn’t have no other choice but to defend myself in that manner that I used.”

Court documents say that Mitchell appealed his conviction for felony murder on sufficiency and manifest weight grounds.

According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, manifest weight means, “a deferential standard of review under which a reversal of a decision or verdict requires showing that it is obviously erroneous and unsupported by the evidence and that an opposite conclusion is clearly evident.”

“Having carefully reviewed the evidence and record, and in light of this state’s new ‘Stand Your Ground’ law, we agree with him (Mitchell). We accordingly reverse his murder conviction as against the manifest weight of the evidence and remand the matter for a new trial,” the appeals court ruled in July.

Court documents say Mitchell did not appeal his convictions for tampering with evidence and weapons under disability and those convictions are not linked to this ruling.

FOX19 has reached out to the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s office for a reaction to the ruling. We will update this story once we receive a statement.

