Police: Man arrested on murder charge in South Fairmount shooting

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police say they have made an arrest in connection with a fatal shooting in South Fairmount on May 20.
Rogerick Mitchell, 33, was taken into custody on May 26 by the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit with the assistance of the Fugitive Apprehension Squad and District Three Investigative Unit.
Officers responded to the 1500 block of Queen City Avenue around 7:45 p.m. for a report of a shooting.
Daniel Johnson, 40 was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He died at the hospital Saturday; police say.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.