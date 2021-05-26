Reds to announce ‘Re-Opening Day’ festivities

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati could have a real Opening Day 2021 after all.
The Cincinnati Reds and community leaders on Friday will announce “Re-Opening Day” festivities.
The announcement is expected at 9:30 a.m. from Mayor John Cranley, Hamilton County Commission President Stephanie Summerow Dumas, Reds President and COO Phil Castellini and community and business leaders.
Opening Day is a Cincinnati tradition, one just slightly below Christmas in prominence, according to an oft-repeated quote.
But 2020′s Opening Day, including the Findlay Market Parade, was canceled, and the festivities were officially postponed in 2021.
In announcing this year’s postponement, the Reds left open the possibility of hosting the festivities once fans are permitted to fill the stadium to full capacity and there are no restrictions on group events due to the pandemic.
That date will come June 2 in Ohio.
The Reds are offering $5 tickets for the game.
