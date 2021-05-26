Reds outfielder Nick Senzel to have knee surgery

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Reds outfielder Nick Senzel is expected to miss four to six weeks after another setback for the young and promising star.
The Reds announced that Senzel will have arthroscopic knee surgery on Friday as a result of inflammation in his left knee. He will be out four-to-six weeks.
In his third season since being called up with the Reds, Senzel had a .252 batting average in 36 games. He also had one home run and eight RBI.
Injuries have been a major issue for the Reds (21-25) this season currently playing without their MVP first baseman Joey Votto (thumb), infielder Mike Moustakas (heel), starting pitcher Wade Miley (foot) and Senzel.
The timetable on Senzel is tough to predict, but could mean he returns around the middle of July after the All-Star break.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.