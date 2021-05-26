Showers, thunderstorms to move across the Tri-State

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Warm, humid air will stay over the FOX19 NOW viewing area Wednesday with enough humidity that everyone will feel a hint of the “stickies.”
The humidity will set off showers and thunderstorms as it works with an approaching cold front.
Strong to severe storms with damaging winds as the primary threat are possible Wednesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
Thursday there will be a break in the humidity and the rain but get ready for a few hours of “New Orleans” air Friday afternoon with widespread heavy downpours and the possibility of severe thunderstorms.
Cooler, less humid air arrives by Saturday morning and right now the Memorial Day weekend, except for a few lingering showers Saturday morning, looks great for outdoor activities.
Temperatures this weekend will be in the mid to upper 70s.
After Friday and Saturday morning, the next rain should arrive Thursday evening June 3rd.
