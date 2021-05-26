Social media rips New Era for Reds, MLB ‘Local Market’ caps

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - It was a short-lived life for New Era’s “Local Market” collection, but social media had its fun while it lasted.
The hats debuted Tuesday and were apparently a way to honor each MLB team’s local fanbase.
For the Reds, the hat featured a single area code of 513, a buckeye, and an image of what might be chili, among other things.
Fans on Twitter made their feelings known following the cap release.
Putting it nicely, the hats looked like a bunch of clip art images slapped onto the cap, some Twitter users commented.
The ruthless backlash is perhaps what led New Era to pull the caps entirely from the website.
