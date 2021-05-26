Troopers find $7K suspected cocaine, marijuana following traffic stop in Butler County

By FOX19 Digital Staff | May 26, 2021

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A Georgia man is facing felony charges following a traffic stop in Butler County where state troopers say they seized suspected cocaine and marijuana worth about $7,150.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers stopped a 2004 Chevy Tahoe shortly after noon on May 28 for speeding on I-75.

Troopers say the driver threw a bag out the window, drove off, and they followed him until he parked the SUV and ran from the area.

Kilo J. Taylor, 34, of Atlanta, was later taken into custody without incident, a news release from OSHP said.

Troopers say they recovered a bag containing the suspected drugs and a loaded .38 revolver.

Taylor was charged with weapons under disabililty, improper handling of a firearm, trafficking in drugs, and fleeing and eluding.

If convicted, he would face up to seven years in prison and up to a $25,000 fine.

