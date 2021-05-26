Wendell Young ‘shall not be suspended’ from Cincinnati City Council: Supreme Court commission

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Wendell Young will not be suspended from Cincinnati City Council despite his felony indictment related to his office, a special commission for the Ohio Supreme Court determined.

“The Special Commission finds that the felony charge against Mr. Young involves alleged conduct that occurred approximately three years ago and that has been public knowledge for most of that time, seemingly without adverse effect on the functioning of the office or the rights and interests of the public,” reads the decision from three retired judges, released Tuesday.

“Accordingly, the Special Commission determines that Mr. Young’s continued administration of and conduct in his public office, as covered by the charges pending against him, does not adversely affect the functioning of his office and the rights and interests of the public. Accordingly, Mr. Young shall not be suspended from public office.”

Young’s attorney, Scott Croswell, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

A Hamilton County grand jury indicted Young, 75, in April on a tampering with records charge related to the Gang of Five scandal at Cincinnati City Hall starting in 2018.

The Democrat has served on council since 2010.

“At some point between January 3, 2018, and October 16, 2018, Young knowingly and with the purpose to defraud, destroyed text messages that belonged to a government entity,” Special Prosecutor Patrick J. Hanley said in a news release earlier this year.

Young has pleaded not guilty, remains free on his own recognizance and continues to serve on council.

If convicted, Young faces a maximum punishment of three years in prison.

Hanley filed motions last month requesting the state’s top court appoint a special commission to begin suspension proceedings.

“You have an elected official who committed a felony. It’s just appropriate he be suspended,” he told FOX19 NOW in April.

Hanley declined comment Tuesday.

This is the second failed attempt to suspend Young following his felony indictment.

Cincinnati voters in May soundly approved changes to the city’s charter introduced by Councilwoman Betsy Sundermann that allows council to suspend a member if that member is indicted for a state or federal felony related to their official council duties.

Six council members - Greg Landsman, David Mann, Chris Seelbach, Betsy Sundermann, Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney and Liz Keating - voted to suspend, while Christopher Smitherman and Steve Goodin abstained.

The measure needed seven votes to pass.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.