Wendell Young goes on trial Dec. 6

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The tampering with records case against Cincinnati City Councilman Wendell Young will go to a jury trial Dec. 6.

Hamilton County Commons Pleas Court Judge Robert Ruehlman set the trial date during a brief hearing Tuesday morning.

Young, 75, pleaded not guilty when he was indicted back in April.

The Democrat who was first elected in 2010 remains free on his own recognizance and continues to serve on council.

The criminal charge relates to a 2018 texting scandal among five City Council members, including Young, whom he dubbed the “Gang of Five” in one text.

Young is accused of destroying text messages on his personal cell phone that were related to public city business “with purpose to defraud the City of Cincinnati and others” between Jan. 3, 2018 and Oct. 16, 2018, according to Special Prosecutor Patrick Hanley.

The texts were part of a civil lawsuit filed by an anti-tax activist that sought the five council members’ text messages and emails.

The five council members admitted in the lawsuit settlement to violating Ohio’s Open Meetings Act. The city settled the case for $101,000 in March 2019, including $10,000 for Young’s text destruction and $1,000 for the violation.

If convicted, Young faces a maximum punishment of three years in prison. He also would be barred from serving in public office again in Ohio.

Two recent attempts to suspend Young from office have failed, including one that went before a panel appointed by the Ohio Supreme Court at the request of the special prosecutor.

The panel determined the incident was three years old and wasn’t adversely impacting his ability to serve on council and “the rights and interests of the public.”

The other was a vote among Cincinnati City Council members.

It fell flat of the votes needed to pass despite city voters in May soundly approving changes to the city’s charter that permits them to suspend a colleague if that council member is indicted for a state or federal felony related to their official council duties.

