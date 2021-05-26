Vote to suspend Wendell Young from Cincinnati City Council fails

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Wendell Young will remain on Cincinnati City Council after a vote to suspend him failed Wednesday.
Six council members - Greg Landsman, David Mann, Chris Seelbach, Betsy Sundermann, Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney and Liz Keating - voted to suspend.
Christopher Smitherman and Steve Goodin abstained.
An amendment to the city charter introduced by Council Member Betsy Sundermann, which was passed by voters on May 4, allows council to suspend a member if that member is indicted for a state or federal felony related to their official council duties.
Young attended Wednesday’s council meeting via Zoom but was not allowed to vote, according to the charter amendment.
He was indicted April 15 by a Hamilton County grand jury on a felony tampering with records charge.
“At some point between January 3, 2018, and October 16, 2018, Young knowingly and with the purpose to defraud, destroyed text messages that belonged to a government entity,” Special Prosecutor Patrick J. Hanley said in a news release.
“The grand jury has decided that probable cause exists that Councilman Young has committed a violation of the law, tampering with records. It is my intention of taking that charge into court and establishing he is guilty of that offense beyond a reasonable doubt.”
If convicted, Young faces a maximum punishment of three years in prison.
Young, 75, a Democrat has served on council since 2010.
