Walnut Hills High School wins national academic competition

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Kids at Walnut Hills High School recently won the Vocabulary Bowl.
The students compete by going to a website and answering questions about grade-appropriate words.
The more words they master, the better they place in the competition.
Walnut Hills High School was crowned Ohio State champion in the International Vocabulary Bowl competition.
“I think it did bring the school together while trying to achieve one goal,” 7th-grade student Rhys Wise said.
Everyone in the school has a chance to participate either on their own or in class.
The entire school mastered 267,055 words from October through April.
Wise mastered 16,821 words alone, making her Walnut’s top student.
“We put our time into it, and we like learning stuff, and it’s fun,” Wise said.
Classmate Olivia Hufford says she enjoyed competing during school and even at home.
“I would say that everyone at Walnut is a very hard worker,” Hufford said. “It takes a lot of effort that is put into work, especially at this school, and I would say that hard work is the key. And really taking time to do your work completely and also take time to do things not just in class, but also on your own.”
Even when the students were attending school remotely, they were constantly keeping track of who was in the lead of the competition.
They were second in all of North America behind a school in New York.
“There were times where the kids would say, ‘Mrs. Wolfe, we’re not in first place, we have to get going.’ So, they would watch the big leader board during competition and definitely let me know if we were falling behind, and they would do their part to catch back up,” WHHS english teacher Dawn Wolfe said.
“There’s definitely something about a competition that includes everyone that really brings a community together,” adds Hufford. “And I feel like vocabulary.com and Vocabulary Bowl can really bring unity to a school that’s so incredibly diverse. It’s a beautiful thing.”
