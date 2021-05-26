Westwood business severely damaged by car crash, 2nd time this year

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A car crashed into a Westwood business Wednesday night, causing severe damage, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.
The crash happened shortly before 10 p.m. at the Cruise Thru in the 2600 block of Harrison Avenue.
An employee tells FOX19 NOW it’s the second time a vehicle has hit the building this year.
CFD says the crash led to minor injuries.
