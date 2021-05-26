Stray bullet from Winton Hills shootout narrowly misses neighbor’s children

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A shootout happened in Winton Terrace Wednesday evening, according to Cincinnati police.
The shooting happened around 7 p.m. in a parking lot in the 800 block of Dutch Colony Drive.
Police say multiple people sprayed gunfire across the lot and that two people sustained gunshot wounds that sent them to the hospital. The victims were both shot in their legs and are expected to recover. One of the victims has a felony warrants on weapons charges and will be arrested.
According to police, children were outside playing at the time of the shooting.
A woman FOX19 NOW spoke with, who wishes to remain anonymous, says a bullet flew right through her window.
“I was in the kitchen cooking for my children and I heard gunshots, so I’m trying to duck and get down, and I hear something upstairs in my kid’s room,” she said. “So I run upstairs, and I see it’s a bullet hole in my kid’s room, through the hallway and bathroom closet.”
The woman says she’s “terrified” following the shooting.
“I think God [my kid] was with us, because that could have hit one of my children,” she said. “They were literally right here where the bullet hole went.”
The woman says thankfully her children knew what to do and hid under the bed. But she says shootings of this kind are becoming more and more common in her area, and she fears for other kids in the area.
“You might as well say this is the kid’s community, because there are plenty of kids out here, and I don’t understand why these guys keep coming out here shooting like this,” she said. “That’s why I’m ready to move, because I want to grow old to see my children grow, you know?”
Cincinnati police is investigating. Anyone with information is urged to come forward.
