Boating safety reminders ahead of Memorial Day Weekend

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is stressing the importance of boating safety ahead of Memorial Day Weekend.
Before the fun on the water begins, ODNR Lt. Michael Sterwerf says safety should always be the No. 1 priority.
Lt. Michael Sterwerf says every ship’s captain should have a checklist before leaving the dock:
- Make sure there are enough lifejackets for everyone
- Check to see if the horn works
- Have flares or a distress flag on board
- Bring buoy or seat cushion for floatation
- Have a cell phone
ODNR says it does not take much water for it to be deadly.
Just last weekend, University of Cincinnati soccer player Ally Sidloski was the victim of drowning in East Fork Lake Saturday. She was not wearing a life jacket, according to officials.
“I went home that night, I gave my son a kiss in bed while he was sleeping, and probably shed a tear for that family,” said Lt. Sterwerf.
ODNR says knowing the law is critical to keeping everyone safe.
“Folks need to know that the wake law in Ohio is 300 feet away from any dock, launch ramp, fuel dock, or marina,” Lt. Sterwerf explained.
The lieutenant says the Ohio River is very narrow as it flows past downtown, making it very challenging, especially once the sun goes down.
“It’s imperative that boats go idle speed during this time so that they can be safe in operation at night time on this narrow stretch of the Ohio River,” Lt. Sterwerf said.
For those who think they are good enough swimmers and do not need a life jacket, Lt. Sterwerf says to keep in mind the water always wins.
Also, operating a vessel while under the influence is against the law in both Ohio and Kentucky.
