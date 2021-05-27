Cincinnati border agents seize 34 pounds in smuggled ketamine, steroids

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers in Cincinnati seized two shipments containing a total of about 34 pounds of smuggled ketamine, federal officials said Thursday.
The street value is $219,880.
During routine inspections of South American and African freight, officers decided to take a closer look at suspicious shipments of cosmetic face masks and hand sanitizer headed to California.
After testing the products, officers discovered they contained liquid ketamine, they said.
Officers also inspected a shipment of glass anti-fogging agent headed to a Texas residence and found it contained 27 different steroids and prescription medications such as testosterone, nandrolone, trenbolone, sildenafil, tadalafil, and human growth hormone.
That shipment originated from China.
Had the contents been legal, it would have been worth $43,117, according to officers.
“As trade continues to grow at unprecedented rates, and global supply chains have transformed, CBP is committed to protecting the health and safety of American citizens,” Cincinnati Port Director Richard Gillespie said in a news release. “Our officers continue to use their skills, experience, intuition, and all available tools to ensure these kinds of shipments don’t make it into our homes.”
