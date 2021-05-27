Coney Island delays opening due to water main leak in pool area

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Coney Island’s 2021 season-opening, originally scheduled for May 29, will be delayed due to a leak in a water main in the pool area.
The park said the opening will be delayed approximately 10 days.
They said to address the issue, the Sunlite Pool was significantly drained and will take time to complete the work and refill it.
“We are very disappointed that we will not able to open this week as originally expected, but we’re excited to welcome our guests back for an outstanding 2021 season as soon as possible,” President of Coney Island Rob Schutter said in a news release.
All tickets purchased for the dates that Coney Island is temporarily closed will be honored on any public operating day through the 2021 season, the park said.
New attractions for the 2021 season will include Coney Island’s Challenge Zone, the largest Aquaglide pool obstacle course in the nation and Action Alley.
Tickets for Coney Island are available online.
