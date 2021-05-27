Covington Grub Crawl to help restaurants as curfews expire

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Just as curfew limits on bars and restaurants are set to be lifted May 28 in Kentucky, Renaissance Covington will launch a program called the Covington Grub Crawl hoping to provide help for restaurants.
Capacity limits in the Commonwealth on restaurants will be raised to 75% on Friday and that increase includes retailers, fitness centers, hair salons, movie theaters and any event venues with a total capacity under 1,000 people.
In addition, large venues can increase capacity to 60%.
Renaissance Covington is gearing up with a digital initiative starting June 18.
“We love our independently owned businesses and that’s what makes our city unique compared to other cities our size, and I think the Grub Crawl is a way to give back to the restaurants that for over a year have been struggling to make ends meet,” said Nick Wade, executive director of Renaissance Covington.
Through the Cov Grub Crawl, people can visit the Cov Grub Crawl’s Landing Page to create a free account for the passport program.
Once a customer visits five partnering restaurants scanning a QR code to stamp the passport, that customer receives a free Covington Grub Crawl T-Shirt.
“If you’re familiar with anything like the bourbon trails, the wine trails, there’s this passport you get,” Wade said. “So, when you go into a location, you get a stamp. When you complete the passport and visit so many locations, you get a t-shirt or whatever it is that they’re giving away. We are turning that on its head and making it a virtual passport.”
One of the requirements to keep in mind, according to Wade, is the fact that you have to dine-in to get credit to scan your QR Code to stamp the passport.
This program is a collaboration between Renaissance Covington and ICON Marketing in Covington.
Wade points out that ICON Marketing wanted to give its interns a project like this that focused on branding, for example.
The project is intern-led and now Renaissance Covington takes over as they approach the rollout phase.
