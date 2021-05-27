Crash, downed wires close U.S. 22/3 in Warren County

MORROW, Ohio (FOX19) - U.S. 22/3 is shut down at Houston Road in Warren County for an extended period of time due to debris in the road from a hit-skip crash overnight, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.
The crash downed a utility pole and left wires across the road about 1:30 a.m. Thursday, deputies say. The driver left the scene before they arrived.
It’s not clear when the debris will be cleared and the road will reopen, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies say the Ohio Department of Transportation indicated it could take up to 24 hours.
Deputies suggest the following detour for northbound drivers: Stubbs Mill Road to Mason Morrow-Millgrove Road to State Route 123 to reach U.S. 22.
Southbound drivers should reverse the route.
