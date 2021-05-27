Crash involving bicyclist closes portion of Columbia Parkway

Crash involving bicyclist closes portion of Columbia Parkway
The crash closed a portion of the parkway. (Source: FOX19 NOW)
By FOX19 Digital Staff | May 27, 2021 at 1:28 PM EDT - Updated May 27 at 2:52 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A crash involving a bicyclist has outbound Columbia Parkway closed between Kemper Lane and Bains Street, according to police.

Police say a man riding a bike with an electric-assist was coming down Kemper when he claimed his brakes failed and he traveled onto Columbia Parkway.

According to police, a car was stopped at the light, but the bicyclist clipped the car and crashed into a wall.

They said he was taken to UC Medical Center with critical injuries that are life-threatening.

He was not wearing a helmet, according to police.

Police have not said when the road will reopen.

Stay with FOX19 NOW for more on this story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.