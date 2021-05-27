Dense Fog Advisory across Tri-State

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Watch for areas of heavy fog as you head out Thursday morning.
A Dense Fog Advisory is up for the entire Tri-State.
Fog is at its thickest to the north and west of downtown Cincinnati.
Visibility could be less than a quarter mile at a times.
Otherwise, we will be warm once again with increasing sunshine and highs in the mid-80s this afternoon.
Expect widespread heavy downpours Friday afternoon.
Friday travelers may experience slow-downs, making it a FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Day.
Cooler, less humid air will arrive by Saturday morning.
Lingering showers will be in the area into Saturday afternoon.
Sunday and Memorial Day on Monday look great for outdoor activities.
Temperatures in the mid-to--upper 70s both days.
The nice weather will continue into early Tuesday.
Rain will return late evening Tuesday through Wednesday.
