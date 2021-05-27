Dense Fog Advisory: Thursday Morning, Rain Returns Friday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Watch for areas of fog Thursday morning especially south of the river where Dense Fog Advisories have been issued for visibility less than a quarter mile. Also advisories issued for areas of Butler counties and SE Indiana.
Otherwise warm once again with increasing sunshine and highs in the mid 80s Thursday afternoon.
Friday afternoon expect widespread heavy downpours. Friday travelers may experience slow-downs from heavy downpours that’s why it is a First Alert Weather Day.
Cooler, less humid air arrives by Saturday morning and lingering showers will be in the area into Saturday afternoon.
Sunday and Memorial Day look great for outdoor activities. Temperatures in the mid to upper 70s both days. The nice weather will continue into early Tuesday.
Tuesday late evening through Wednesday rain will return.
