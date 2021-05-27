Driver sentenced to prison wrong way fatal crash on I-71

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A driver was sentenced to at least six years in prison Wednesday for a fatal wrong-way crash on I-71 in May 2020.
Sabrina McKinney pleaded guilty in April to a charge of aggravated vehicular homicide, according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office.
Police say McKinney drove her Dodge Nitro the wrong way up the Reading Road exit ramp from southbound I-71.
She continued driving into the high-speed lane, police say, and crashed head-on into a Chevy Malibu driven by 23-year-old Tyson Guy.
Guy died several days later at University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Court documents said McKinney was driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.
McKinney also received a lifetime suspension of her driver’s license.
