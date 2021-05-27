Driver sentenced to prison wrong way fatal crash on I-71

Police say Sabrina McKinney was driving the wrong way on the Reading Road exit ramp from I-71 south when she hit another vehicle. The driver of the other vehicle died as a result of the crash. (Source: Hamilton County Justice Center)
CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A driver was sentenced to at least six years in prison Wednesday for a fatal wrong-way crash on I-71 in May 2020.

Sabrina McKinney pleaded guilty in April to a charge of aggravated vehicular homicide, according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office.

Police say McKinney drove her Dodge Nitro the wrong way up the Reading Road exit ramp from southbound I-71.

She continued driving into the high-speed lane, police say, and crashed head-on into a Chevy Malibu driven by 23-year-old Tyson Guy.

Guy died several days later at University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Court documents said McKinney was driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

McKinney also received a lifetime suspension of her driver’s license.

