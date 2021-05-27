Experiencing new aches, pains since the start of the pandemic? You’re not alone

“So, short term, quick solutions. Mindfulness. Just becoming aware of, ‘huh, when I wake up and I feel - pain, anxiety, sad, overwhelmed.’ Whatever it is, I need to pay attention to like, ‘where is it in my body?’ Just this practice of introspection and doing this kind of self-assessment. So, head to toe ‘am I feeling discomfort? Is something being housed somewhere and where is it? So, just kinda being more aware. And then, kinda brainstorming. What has happened in the past 10 minutes, 10 hours, 10 days that contributed to me feeling this way? So, a lot of it is really starting to pay attention.”