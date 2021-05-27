Experiencing new aches, pains since the start of the pandemic? You’re not alone

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - If you are feeling new aches and pains, they could be due to stress.
Dr. Sarah Crawford is the Founder of Anchor Wellness in Kenwood. She’s recently seen patients with a variety of those aches, pains, skin, and gut issues too.
These issues, she says, are not caused by a known injury, rather because of chronic stress and pain.
Improper setup of our home offices (chairs, desks, & hunching over, staring at a computer all day) can also impact stress.
The pains don’t stop there.
Dr. Crawford says a lot of people are still struggling with stress, which she says affects so many aspects of our lives.
“So, short term, quick solutions. Mindfulness. Just becoming aware of, ‘huh, when I wake up and I feel - pain, anxiety, sad, overwhelmed.’ Whatever it is, I need to pay attention to like, ‘where is it in my body?’ Just this practice of introspection and doing this kind of self-assessment. So, head to toe ‘am I feeling discomfort? Is something being housed somewhere and where is it? So, just kinda being more aware. And then, kinda brainstorming. What has happened in the past 10 minutes, 10 hours, 10 days that contributed to me feeling this way? So, a lot of it is really starting to pay attention.”
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.