Man facing federal charges related to fireworks death of Mt. Healthy man

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - An Indiana man is charged with crimes related to illegally selling fireworks after an investigation into the death of a Mount Healthy man on July 4, 2020, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio Vipal J. Patel announced Thursday.
Glenn Powell, 63, died from injuries he suffered after he was struck in the head by fireworks.
Powell’s death led to an investigation that found Paul Eberhard, 64, of Shelbyville, illegally sold display fireworks between 2018 and 2020, Patel said.
Eberhard did not have the ATF license required to sell display fireworks.
Display fireworks have more than 50 milligrams of flash powder for ground devices, and more than 130 milligrams of flash powder for aerial explosives, Patel explained.
Eberhard is charged with dealing in explosive materials without a license and distributing explosive materials to a person without a permit or license.
Eberhard faces up to 20 years in prison, according to Patel.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.