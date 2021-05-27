Giveaway: Kroger to offer $1M prizes, a year of free groceries to get COVID-19 vaccinations

CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - Helping with the national drive to get 70% of Americans vaccinated against COVID-19, Kroger is offering customers, workers or individuals who get the shot the chance to win $1 million or free groceries for a year, according to our media partners at The Enquirer.
The sweepstakes are being offered in collaboration with the Biden Administration as part of the president’s bid to get the U.S. toward the threshold of herd immunity – where so many Americans are protected against the new coronavirus that it can’t spread.
Starting next week, Kroger will offer a $1 million prize and, separately, free groceries for a year to 10 other winners. The grocer will offer five weekly drawings, ultimately awarding five $1 million prizes and a free year’s groceries to 50 other winners.
Details and rules will be announced next week for the campaign, called “The Community Immunity Giveaway” and promoting it on social media with #CommunityImmunity. People who have already gotten vaccinated are also eligible to enter the drawings.
Kroger has provided COVID-19 vaccinations since December and so far distributed more than 4.6 million doses.
Kroger officials say the program was hatched after the Biden Administration reached out to ask how to get more Americans vaccinated. Kroger officials said the company is paying for the program itself and not receiving any tax or other incentives from the government to hold the giveaway.
